PM Modi inaugurates Deoghar airport, flags off flight to Kolkata
'Development projects worth Rs 16,800 crores will improve connectivity, tourism and trade prospects of the state,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi said
Deoghar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 657-acre Deoghar airport, constructed at a cost of Rs 401 crore.
The airport has a 2,500-metre-long runway, which can handle the landing and takeoff of Airbus A320 planes. He also flagged off the Deoghar-Kolkata IndiGo flight from the new airport.
The prime minister had laid the foundation stone of the airport on 25 May, 2018.
"We had dreamt of Deoghar airport for a long time, it's being fulfilled now. These projects will make the lives of people easy. The development projects worth Rs 16,800 crores will improve connectivity, tourism and trade prospects of the state," Prime Minister Modi said.
"Not only Jharkhand, these projects will also benefit the several areas of Bihar and West Bengal," he added.
Speaking on the occasion, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the airport will be linked to Ranchi, Patna and Delhi in the days to come.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the dream of this airport which was visioned in 2010 has been fulfilled by PM Modi. "It's a matter of pride for us," he added.
(With inputs from agencies)
