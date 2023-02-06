New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) helicopter plant in Karnataka’s Tumakuru.

This factory is Asia’s largest helicopter manufacturing facility and will initially produce the Light Utility Helicopters (LUH).

As part of the programme, the Prime Minister unveiled a Light Utility Helicopter at the facility in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Karnataka | PM Modi inaugurates the Helicopter Factory of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and unveils Light Utility Helicopter in Tumakuru. Defence minister Rajnath Singh and CM Basavaraj Bommai present on the occasion pic.twitter.com/Hrw4M2VANj — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh said that the inauguration of the HAL helicopter plant was a milestone in the journey towards achieving self-reliance in the defence sector.

PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of the Tumakuru helicopter factory way back in 2016. It is a dedicated greenfield helicopter factory which will enhance capacity and ecosystem to build helicopters.

The factory will be expanded to manufacture other helicopters such as Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Indian Multirole Helicopter (IMRH) as well as for repair and overhaul of LCH, LUH, Civil ALH and IMRH in the future. The factory also has the potential for exporting the Civil LUHs in future.

This facility will enable India to meet its entire requirement of helicopters indigenously and will attain the distinction of enabling self-reliance in helicopter design, development and manufacture in India.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.