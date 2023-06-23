PM Modi in US: Anand Mahindra shares 'goosebump' moments from dinner at White House

An impressive gathering attended the state dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 22 June, Thursday. A number of prominent figures joined for the state dinner, including business tycoons, CEOs of global corporations, politicians among others. Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, also attended the sumptuous dinner. In the aftermath of the event, he shared some amazing moments on Twitter. With ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo’ and the perennial hit ‘Om Shanti Om’ played by the US Marine band and a captivating violin performance, President Biden’s US state dinner saw many unforgettable moments.

Mahindra wrote in a series of videos and photos taken at the event that as promised by him, he shared a few photos from the State Dinner held commemorating Prime PM Modi at the White House. He wrote that as a pleasant surprise, the night’s dominant theme, aside from the cuisine, was music. He added, “From the very start to the finish.”

During the course of his subsequent tweets, Mahindra also discussed the orchestra that performed. He captioned the post: “More welcoming music during the journey inside…(2/5)”

More welcoming music during the journey inside…(2/5) pic.twitter.com/7Qb8rHuXFu — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 23, 2023

A video showed the US Marine band playing ‘Ae mere watan ke logon.’ He stated: “If that tune sounds familiar it’s because it is the Marine band playing ‘Ae mere watan ke logon.’ (3/5).”

If that tune sounds familiar it’s because it is the Marine band playing ‘Ae mere watan ke logon.’ (3/5) pic.twitter.com/QIvoEcRUbC — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 23, 2023

Here is a video of Virtuoso violinist Joshua Bell.

Virtuoso violinist Joshua Bell… (4/5) pic.twitter.com/xCEsg8QDfK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 23, 2023

Over the course of his career spanning nearly four decades, Grammy Award winner Joshua Bell has been one of the most acclaimed violinists of his time. With his engagements with virtually every major orchestra in the world, Bell continues to maintain engagements as a soloist, recitalist, chamber musician, conductor, and Music Director of the Academy of St Martin in the Fields.

His last tweet featured a video of Penn Masala, a Capella group from the University of Pennsylvania.

And to cap it all, the famed A Capella group from U Penn, Penn Masala…(5/5) pic.twitter.com/m218gasyRS — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 23, 2023

A Twitter user commented, “A symphony of diplomatic gestures unfolded at the State Dinner, with music as the virtuoso conductor. It was a testament to the profound impact the art form holds on building bridges and cultivating a shared appreciation of diverse traditions.”

A symphony of diplomatic gestures unfolded at the State Dinner, with music as the virtuoso conductor. It was a testament to the profound impact that the art form holds in building bridges and cultivating a shared appreciation of diverse traditions. — Amit Misra (@amit6060) June 23, 2023

A second commented: “Goosebumps. JAI HIND.”

Goosebumps 🇮🇳JAI HIND — Anish kumar 🇮🇳 (@knowncrusader) June 23, 2023

Another said: “Thank you @anandmahindra for sharing..this gives real goosebumps. Proud feelings and nostalgic.”

Thank you @anandmahindra for sharing ..this gives real goosebumps. Proud feelings and nostalgic. — Nirmalya Mishra 🇮🇳 (@nirmalyamishra) June 23, 2023

One user described the moment: “This is the brand of India.”

This is called Brand India🩷 — Rakesh Singh 🦁🇮🇳⚔️ (@rakeysh3520) June 23, 2023

Besides Mahindra, other billionaire industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook attended the State Dinner. Over 400 guests attended to the state dinner hosted by US President Biden and First Lady Biden in a pavilion situated on the White House’s South Lawn.

A mostly vegetarian menu, designed to meet the dietary requirements of the visiting prime minister, featured marinated millets, stuffed mushrooms, grilled corn kernel salad and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake.

