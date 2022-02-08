PM Modi in Rajya Sabha: 'If there was no Congress there would be no Emergency, no caste politics, Sikh massacre, or problems for Kashmiri Pandits'

As Modi continued his attack on the Congress, its MPs walked out of the Rajya Sabha with Mallikarjun Kharge saying, instead of speaking on the President's Address he accused the Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha in the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.

COVID-19 and India

The prime minister began his reply to the Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address by speaking on COVID-19. He said, "India is being praised for the way it handled the pandemic. COVID-19 is a pandemic; the humankind has never seen such a crisis in the last 100 years. This crisis changes its forms and creates trouble for the people, the entire country and world are fighting against it."

The people of India have taken the vaccine and they have done this not only to protect themselves but also to protect others. Such conduct, in the midst of so many global anti-vaccine movements is admirable," the prime minister said.

"When it began, people wondered what will become of India and how will it impact the world. But due to the willpower and discipline of the 130 crore people of the country, India is being appreciated across the world," he said.

He added that people kept questioning India's progress during the pandemic, but the Centre ensured that 80 crore citizens get access to free ration. It was also ensured that record number of houses are built for the poor. Five crore rural households were given clean tap water connection during the COVID crisis.

During the first lockdown, after a lot of discussions it was decided that villages will be exempt from lockdown. As a result the farmers had bumper productivity even during a pandemic, Modi said. He said, "government made record purchases and farmers received higher MSP. They received money directly into bank accounts."

Besides, the PLI scheme helped India become the leading manufacturer of mobiles and had encouraged auto and battery manufacture, he said. "The MSME sector provided highest employment," he added.