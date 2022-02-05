PM Modi in Hyderabad for Statue of Equality inauguration, KCR skips airport welcome

Modi was received by Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy while BJP called KCR's absence as 'idiotic and shameful'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was noticeably absent during the reception of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad airport on Saturday.

Modi landed in Hyderabad this afternoon to dedicate to the nation the 'Statue of Equality' commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya and also to kickstart the 50th-anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT.

The prime minister was received by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy, and Telangana minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Earlier, a statement issued by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office said that state minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav has been nominated as the minister-in-waiting to receive and see off the PM on his arrival and departure during the visit.

The Telangana BJP reacted sharply to KCR's defiance of the protocol. It called the move 'idiotic and shameful.'

KCR has been regularly insulting our PM @narendramodi ji

Now violating protocol stoops is such idiot and shameful act of KCR. We will never tolerate this to our PM #ShameOnYouKCR — BJP Telangana (@BJP4Telangana) February 5, 2022

The moves come after KCR made scathing remarks against Prime Minister Modi after the presentation of the Union Budget in the Parliament on 1 February.

The Telangana chief minister also slammed the Budget saying that it left the poor and working-class disappointed.

This is not the first time KCR defied protocol.

Last year, the Telangana chief minister did not accompany Modi on his visit to vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.