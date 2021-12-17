PM Modi honoured with Bhutan’s highest civilian award; Dharmendra Pradhan, Joytiraditya Scindia congratulate the PM

Sharing the news on social media, Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering informed that he was overjoyed to hear Modi's name

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with Bhutan’s highest civilian award - Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo today, 17 December. PM Modi has been honoured with the highest civilian award on the occasion of Bhutan’s National Day.

Sharing the news on social media, Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering informed that he was overjoyed to hear Modiji’s name. “Overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji’s @narendramodi name for the highest civilian decoration, Order of the Druk Gyalpo,” the post read.

Minutes later, the Bhutan Prime Minister's Office shared the same news on Facebook, highlighting the unconditional support and friendship extended by PM Modi, to Bhutan, over the years especially during the coronavirus pandemic. The post mentioned that the Prime Minister's Office of the nation looks forward to "celebrating the honour in person."

Soon after the announcement was made, congratulatory messages poured in for PM Modi.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated PM Modi and wrote that the award was a testament of his leadership and the time-tested friendship between India and Bhutan.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also sent his felicitations to PM Modi.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Trivendra Singh Rawat also took to his social media handle and also conveyed his thanks, on behalf of the nation, to the people of Bhutan for conferring this prestigious award on Modi.

BJP Andhra Pradesh State general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy congratulated PM Modi for the honour.

Senior Advisor from Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Kanchan Gupta, also congratulated PM Modi on being conferred with the highest civilian award of Bhutan.

For the unversed, Bhutan celebrates its National Day on 17 December, and this year marks the 114th National Day for the neighbouring country. The day is honours and acknowledges the Wangchuck Dynasty, who have selflessly led the country for generations. The day also pays tribute to the forefathers of the ruling dynasty, as well as their benevolent deeds.

On this day in the year 1907, the world witnessed the coronation of His Majesty the First King of Bhutan, Druk Gyalpo Ugyen Wangchuck, as well as the establishment of the dynasty that continues to rule Bhutan till date.

