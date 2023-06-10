India

PM Modi holds telephonic conversation with South African President Ramaphosa

The two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation, which is anchored in historic and strong people-to-people ties.

FP Staff June 10, 2023 23:46:09 IST
PM Modi holds telephonic conversation with South African President Ramaphosa

PM Modi discusses cooperation in BRICS with South African President Ramaphosa during telephone conversation Read more At: South Africa President Matemala Cyril Ramaphosa and PM Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Matemala Cyril Ramaphosa discussed bilateral cooperation including in BRICS during a telephone conversation on Saturday.

The two leaders reviewed bilateral, regional and global issues, including cooperation in BRICS. The two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation, which is anchored in historic and strong people-to-people ties, the Prime Minister’s office said in an official release today.

The foreign ministers from the emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) recently met in Cape Town to attend the meeting from June 1-2. The bloc’s current chair, South Africa hosted the BRICS foreign ministers conference in the South African capital. During the conversation, Prime Minister Modi thanked the South African President for the relocation of 12 Cheetahs to India earlier this year.

Related Articles

New

New Parliament for new India with civilisational consciousness

New

PM Modi, Pushpa Kamal Dahal flag off cargo train between Bihar and Nepal

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in BRICS in the context of South Africa’s chairmanship this year, the official release read.

During India’s current G20 Presidency, President Ramaphosa expressed his complete support for its initiatives and expressed excitement for his upcoming trip to India. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 10, 2023 23:56:29 IST

TAGS:

also read

After the stalled rupee-oil trade with Russia, India should be cautious on BRICS currency
Opinion

After the stalled rupee-oil trade with Russia, India should be cautious on BRICS currency

At a time when over 85 per cent of global trade is still being transacted in US dollars and President Biden is playing ping-pong with his nation’s China policy, New Delhi cannot afford to take more risks that it can do without until there is greater clarity

Dollar Detox: ‘Time to ditch the dollar,’ says Cuban President
World

Dollar Detox: ‘Time to ditch the dollar,’ says Cuban President

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has asked developing countries to dump the US dollar as it would set them free from Washington's 'sanctions, blackmail, aggression, and slander'

BRICS Summit: EAM Jaishankar meets South Africa Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor
Politics

BRICS Summit: EAM Jaishankar meets South Africa Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor

In the last few months, India has become a leading importer of discounted crude oil from Russia notwithstanding increasing disquiet in the West over the procurement in view of Russian invasion of Ukraine