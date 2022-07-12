PM Modi holds roadshow in Jharkhand's Deoghar

The entire roadshow route was seen decked up with banners and posters welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Deoghar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow in Jharkhand's Deoghar district amid tight security.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Deoghar, Jharkhand. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/EFsPVyDiII — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

Enthusiasts, most of them in saffron attire, waited on both sides of the road as the Prime Minister's carcade made its way through the meandering roads of the district, with PM Modi waving at the crowd and greeting people with folded hands, PTI reported.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the crowd during his roadshow in Deoghar, Jharkhand. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/OB9j5ad3xY — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

The entire roadshow route was seen decked up with banners and posters welcoming Prime Minister Modi. Crowds chanted 'Modi-Modi', with some people showering flowers on his carcade.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the crowd during his roadshow in Deoghar, Jharkhand. pic.twitter.com/oizPa3ouQe — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

PM Modi, during the day, laid foundation stones for various development initiatives and inaugurated multiple projects, including the Deogarh airport.

He said the new initiatives would go a long way in boosting development in eastern India. The prime minister also said that efforts had been underway over the past eight years to strengthen the infrastructure of railways, roadways and airways in the region.

The new airport will promote tourism in the state, he said.

Prime Minister Modi laid foundation stones and inaugurated projects totaling Rs 16,800 crore.

"We had dreamt of Deoghar airport for a long time, it's being fulfilled now. These projects will make the lives of people easy. The development projects worth Rs 16,800 crores will improve connectivity, tourism and trade prospects of the state," Prime Minister Modi said.

"Not only Jharkhand, these projects will also benefit the several areas of Bihar and West Bengal," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

