PM Modi holds Cabinet meeting immediately after returning from two-day Japan visit
The Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi was attended by Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Thakur, and Smriti Irani among others
New Delhi: Immediately after returning on Wednesday morning from a two-day tour in Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a Cabinet meeting at the national capital which was attended by Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Thakur, and Smriti Irani among others.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Japan to attend the Quad Leaders' Summit. He arrived at the Air Force Station, Palam, in Delhi on Wednesday morning.
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi arrived in Delhi early morning today after his tour of Japan, immediately on arrival held a Cabinet meeting today. pic.twitter.com/7UMXSg0uks
— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022
The Summit in Tokyo was the fourth interaction of Quad Leaders since their first virtual meeting in March 2021, in-person Summit in Washington D.C. in September 2021 and virtual meeting in March 2022.
At the Quad Summit, PM Modi highlighted India's consistent and principled position on the need for cessation of hostilities, resumption of dialogue and diplomacy.
PM Modi, along with the leaders of the Quad nations, took part in the fourth interaction of the leaders, which saw criticism of Russian military action in Ukraine, from Australia, Japan and the United States.
During the summit, the leaders reiterated their shared commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and the importance of upholding the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and peaceful resolution of disputes.
They exchanged perspectives on developments in the Indo-Pacific and the conflict in Europe.
On the sidelines of the Quad Summit, Prime Minister on Tuesday had bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
On the first day of his visit to Japan on Monday, the Prime Minister had a series of engagements. He participated in the event to launch the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity and chaired a business roundtable in Tokyo. He also interacted with members of the Indian community.
