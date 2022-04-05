The prime minister will release a commemorative coin and a postage stamp during the event that will be held from 20-21 April

The Government of India will be holding an event to commemorate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, at the Red Fort in New Delhi, the Ministry of Culture said on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will be attending the ceremony that will be held from 20-21 April.

The programme on 20th April will be inaugurated by Shah. It includes a light and sound show and a Shabad Kirtan organised by children.

PM Modi will inaugurate the 21 April event. He will also release a commemorative coin and a postage stamp.

The event will see the participation of 400 Ragis in the Shabad Kirtan.

A Ragi is a musician who plays hymns (shabads) in different ragas as prescribed in the Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

HM Amit Shah and PM Modi will be addressing the events on 20 and 21 April respectively, according to the Ministry of Culture.

Guru Tegh Bahadur- the ninth Sikh guru was born in Amritsar in 1621. Mughal emperor Aurangzeb had him executed in Delhi in 1675.

The historic Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib which is in the vicinity of the Red Fort was built on the spot where Guru Tegh Bahadur was executed.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.