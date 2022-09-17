PM Modi has resolved to make India free from tuberculosis by 2025, says JP Nadda

President Droupadi Murmu, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nirmala Sitharaman and other BJP leaders on Saturday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday

New Delhi: BJP National President JP Nadda has praised Prime Minister Modi on his 72nd birthday and said the party workers are celebrating by serving the society.

JP Nadda said that the country is celebrating the birthday of a leader who established his position in the world with his work by serving society, the country and providing strength to the poor, downtrodden, and Dalits.

“There will be a record blood donation (in mega blood donation drive) PM has resolved to make India free from tuberculosis by 2025 whereas the rest of the world will be free from TB by 2030,” said JP Nadda.

Extending her wishes, President Droupadi Murmu said she hoped the nation-building campaign being carried out by PM Modi would continue to progress under his leadership.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. I wish that the nation-building campaign being carried out by you with incomparable hard work, dedication and creativity, continues to progress under your leadership. I wish that God bless you with good health and long life,” Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Vice-President J P Dhankar greeted PM Modi and said his transformative vision and inspirational leadership had elevated “Bharat” to newer heights of glory.

“Warm birthday greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi Ji. His transformative vision and inspirational leadership have elevated Bharat to newer heights of glory. May he be blessed with good health, happiness and many more years in the service of our nation,” Dhankar tweeted.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah extended his birthday wish to PM Modi by calling him the “most beloved leader”, and lauded his efforts in making impossible tasks possible with his “India-first thinking and determination” for the welfare of the poor.

The Minister expressed his sentiments for the PM as he turned 72. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started various programmes under “Seva Pakhwada” across the country from September 17 to October 2 to mark his birthday.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the Home Minister said, “Happy birthday to the most beloved leader of the country and the inspiration of all of us, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. I pray to God for his good health and long life.”

“The life of Narendra Modi ji, the creator of a safe, strong and self-reliant new India, symbolises service and dedication. For the first time after independence, Modi ji has instilled a sense of hope and faith in crores of poor by giving them their rights. Today, every section of the country is standing with Modi ji like a rock,” he added.

Calling PM Modi, the “conductor of Indian culture”, the Minister said he has worked to take the country forward in every field by connecting it to its original roots.

