PM Modi hails Swacch Bharat Abhiyan, says India writing new stories in field of cleanliness

The Prime Minister said under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, over 11.5 crore toilets have been constructed in households, more than 58,000 in villages and over 3,300 cities have become open defecation free

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that new stories are being written in the field of cleanliness and said that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan shows how public participation can fill new energy in the development of a country.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to share a graphic detailing the achievements under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan including construction of toilets in over 11.5 crore households and more than 58,000 villages as well as over 3,300 cities becoming open defecation free.

In a tweet in Hindi, PM Modi said, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan directly demonstrates how public participation can fill new energy in the development of a country.

जनभागीदारी किस प्रकार किसी देश के विकास में नई ऊर्जा भर सकती है, स्वच्छ भारत अभियान इसका प्रत्यक्ष प्रमाण है। शौचालय का निर्माण हो या कचरे का निष्पादन, ऐतिहासिक धरोहरों का संरक्षण हो या फिर सफाई की प्रतिस्पर्धा, देश आज स्वच्छता के क्षेत्र में नित नई गाथाएं लिख रहा है। pic.twitter.com/1FzV3yyfHg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2022

"Be it construction of toilets or disposal of waste, preservation of historical heritage or competition for cleanliness, the country is writing new stories in the field of cleanliness today," the Prime Minister said.

