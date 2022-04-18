PM Modi hails Swacch Bharat Abhiyan, says India writing new stories in field of cleanliness
The Prime Minister said under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, over 11.5 crore toilets have been constructed in households, more than 58,000 in villages and over 3,300 cities have become open defecation free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that new stories are being written in the field of cleanliness and said that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan shows how public participation can fill new energy in the development of a country.
The Prime Minister took to Twitter to share a graphic detailing the achievements under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan including construction of toilets in over 11.5 crore households and more than 58,000 villages as well as over 3,300 cities becoming open defecation free.
In a tweet in Hindi, PM Modi said, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan directly demonstrates how public participation can fill new energy in the development of a country.
जनभागीदारी किस प्रकार किसी देश के विकास में नई ऊर्जा भर सकती है, स्वच्छ भारत अभियान इसका प्रत्यक्ष प्रमाण है। शौचालय का निर्माण हो या कचरे का निष्पादन, ऐतिहासिक धरोहरों का संरक्षण हो या फिर सफाई की प्रतिस्पर्धा, देश आज स्वच्छता के क्षेत्र में नित नई गाथाएं लिख रहा है। pic.twitter.com/1FzV3yyfHg
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2022
"Be it construction of toilets or disposal of waste, preservation of historical heritage or competition for cleanliness, the country is writing new stories in the field of cleanliness today," the Prime Minister said.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
PM Modi writes letter to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, says decisions reflect effective leadership
In his letter to Bhupendra Patel written in Gujarati, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the affections people of the state had showered on him during his recent visit
'True statesman above party lines': Former PM Chandrashekhar's son recalls his father's 'very close bond' with PM Modi
In a series of posts on Twitter, Neeraj Shekhar, who is son of Chandrashekhar, recalled his father's meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he feels gald that there is a museum that 'recognises the contribution of each and every PM in equal measure'
WATCH: PM Modi purchases first visitors' ticket of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated "Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya" on Thursday. It showcases the contributions of all the former prime ministers