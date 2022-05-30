PM Modi hails growing spirit among pilgrims to keep places of worship clean

The prime minister was commenting on videos posted by the Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, showing devotees cleaning places of pilgrimage in response to Modi’s call to keep places of worship clean in his latest Mann Ki Baat episode

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter to appreciate the growing spirit among the pilgrims to keep the places of worship clean.

He was reacting to videos shared by Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami of devotees cleaning places of pilgrimage in response to the prime minister's call to keep them clean on his Mann Ki Baat programme.

In his latest Mann ki Baat episode on 29 May, Modi, taking note of litter on the Char Dham Yatra route, expressed his concern over garbage dumps in the Kedarnath Temple areas and urged the people to ensure that the surroundings are kept clean.

"The holy pilgrimage of Char Dham in Uttarakhand is currently underway. Thousands of devotees are taking part in Char Dham Yatra and especially going to the Kedarnath Temple. But, I have also seen that some devotees were disappointed after they came across filth on route to Kedarnath.

Going on a holy pilgrimage and coming across a heap of filth is not right,' said Modi while also mentioning that some pilgrims have also been cleaning the nearby areas where they have been staying during the Yatra.

He said that many organisations and voluntary organisations are also working there along with the Swachh Bharat campaign team for sanitation efforts.

"Just as pilgrimage is important, 'teertha sewa' is also crucial. I would also say that without 'teertha sewa', a pilgrimage is also incomplete. There are many people in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand who are engaged in the 'sadhana' of cleanliness and service," he said.

"Wherever we go, let us maintain the dignity of these pilgrimage sites. Purity, cleanliness and a pious environment... we should never forget these and for that, it is imperative that we abide by the resolution of cleanliness. A few days later, the world will celebrate the 'Environment Day'. We should run positive environment campaigns around us and this is a never-ending task. This time, you should join everyone together - you should certainly make some effort for cleanliness and tree plantation. Plant a tree yourself and inspire others too," added Modi.

With input from agencies

