PM Modi Gujarat Visit LIVE: Death toll rises to 135, rescue operations still on

On Monday, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar to review the situation in Morbi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day tour of election-bound Gujarat, will be visiting Morbi on Tuesday in the wake of the bridge collapse over Machchhu river, killing 134 people.

On 11 August 1979, after a week of extraordinary monsoon rains in Gujarat, the two-mile-long Machchhu Dam-II disintegrated — listed as ‘worst dam burst’ in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The river originates from the hill ranges of Jasdan Sardar and Mandva in Rajkot district and Chotila in Surendranagar district and passes through Malia, Morbi, Wankaner, Jasdam and Rajkot taluks of Rajkot districts.

As the Machchhu river turned into a watery grave for many hapless people in Morbi after the collapse of the cable suspension bridge on Sunday, it revived tragic memories of the deadly dam burst in the Gujarat town 43 years ago.

In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gandhinagar Monday late evening, it was decided to observe state mourning for the victims of Morbi bridge collapse on 2 November, an official statement said. The meeting was held at Raj Bhavan in the state capital.

The 300-metre long and 14-metre wide Atal Bridge, which connects the flower garden on the western-end of the riverfront and the upcoming arts and culture centre on the eastern-end, has become a huge attraction for people since it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 27 August.

The Ahmedabad civic body has decided to restrict the number of persons on the pedestrian-only Atal Bridge on the Sabarmati River here to 3,000 per hour, after the Morbi bridge tragedy in which 134 people were killed, an official said.

Rajkot Range Inspector General Ashok Yadav told PTI on Monday that 134 people were killed after the bridge collapsed on Sunday evening.

A Congress delegation led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Gujarat party president Jagdish Thakor and former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh visited Morbi on Monday, a day after the suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has demanded the resignation of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel over the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy.

According to officials, 134 people have died, while over 500 personnel from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Air Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force, Indian Coast Guard, local police, fire services and other agencies have been involved in the rescue operations.

A Sunday evening outing to one of Gujarat’s tourist attractions on the Machhu river — the Morbi Bridge suspension bridge — turned into a deadly nightmare for hundreds of people when the cables on the bridge snapped and the construction went crashing down into the water.

"With one more injured succumbing at the District hospital a while ago, the death toll stands at 135. A total of 14 persons are still hospitalized. One person is still reported to be missing and a search is on for him," told Morbi District Collector.

Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with local administration and other agencies are carrying out search and rescue operations at the spot of the Morbi bridge collapse.

With one more injured succumbing at the District hospital on Tuesday morning, the death toll stands at 135, said the Morbi District Collector.

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the tragic news of the collapse of the Morbi bridge in Gujarat," a statement issued by Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said on Monday.

At least 134 people lost their lives in the tragedy which took place in Morbi town of the Saurashtra region when the British-era suspension bridge came crashing down on Sunday evening.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep sadness over a tragic bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city and expressed condolences to the families of the victims and injured.

The more than a-century-old bridge, which had reopened five days back after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed on Sunday evening. Over 130 people have died so far in the accident.

US President Joe Biden on Monday extended his deepest condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives in a bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city.

"It is suspected that some bodies may be there on the floor of the river, so we resumed the operation with the help of our deep divers," VVN Prasanna Kumar, NDRF Commandant, told ANI.

PM Modi Gujarat Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Morbi in Gujarat today after the cable suspension bridge claimed the lives of at least 132 people, informed the state Chief Minister’s office.

At least 132 people, including women and children, were killed and over 100 are receiving treatment for their injuries sustained after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed on Sunday, plunging people into the Machchhu River.

Prime Minister Modi, in Kevadia, said that rescue operations were underway and there would be no laxity in rescue and relief efforts.

“The Gujarat Government has been carrying out relief and rescue operations since Sunday evening. Centre too is extending all help to the State Government,” PM Modi said.

“The State Government has constituted a committee to investigate this incident. I assure the people of the country that there will be no laxity in rescue and relief operations,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said this while addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Ekta Nagar in Kevadia.

“I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. In this hour of grief, the government is with the bereaved families in every manner. The Gujarat Government has been carrying out relief and rescue operations since the incident. Centre too is extending all help to the State Government,” PM Modi said.

“I am in Ekta Nagar but my mind is with the victims of Morbi. Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain. On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other hand, there is the path to duty,” the prime minister said.

The prime minister said that Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel had reached Morbi and has been holding the command of search and rescue operations since Sunday.

“The State Government has constituted a committee to investigate this incident. I assure the people of the country that there will be no laxity in rescue and relief operations,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister who is on a three-day tour to Gujarat and Rajasthan also cancelled his roadshow to be held in Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister got emotional while addressing the audience as he laid the foundation stones of several projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore in Banaskantha’s Tharad.

Addressing the audience during the event, PM Modi also remembered the deceased who died after the century-old suspension bridge collapsed in Gujarat’s Morbi yesterday. “I am very distressed after the Morbi mishap,” Modi said.

“I was distraught about whether to do the development programs or not. But because of your love and service and the ‘Sanskar’ of performing the duty, brought me here with a strong heart. Banaskantha means the whole of North Gujarat,” PM Modi said in a breaking voice.

