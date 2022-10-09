India

PM Modi greets people on Milad-un-Nabi and Valmiki Jayanti

The Uttar Pradesh government will celebrate the birth anniversary of Sage Valmiki in a 'grand' manner across the state

FP Staff October 09, 2022 12:20:30 IST
PM Modi greets people on Milad-un-Nabi and Valmiki Jayanti

PM Modi. News18 File

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on Milad-un-Nabi and on the occasion of ‘Valmiki Jayanti’.

“Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. May this occasion further the spirit of peace, togetherness and compassion in our society. Eid Mubarak,” he tweeted.

Saint Valmiki is the author of epic Ramayana and enjoys a large following, especially among the Dalits.

Modi also posted an audio clip of his tribute to Valmiki. The saint's ideas have inspired his government's initiatives, he noted.

The Uttar Pradesh government will celebrate the birth anniversary of Sage Valmiki in a 'grand' manner across the state.

Earlier on 7 October, the officials informed that various events have been planned for celebrations in Uttar Pradesh, including the continuous recital of the Ramayana at all temples of Lord Rama and Hanuman as well as at all places associated with the epic along with the lighting of lamps or 'deepdan'.

To celebrate the 'Valmiki Jayanti' with great enthusiasm, preparations are being made at the development block level.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: October 09, 2022 12:20:30 IST

TAGS:

also read

Remembering the congenial genius of Indian cinema, Hrishikesh Mukherjee on his 100th birth anniversary
Entertainment

Remembering the congenial genius of Indian cinema, Hrishikesh Mukherjee on his 100th birth anniversary

Born 100 years ago to this day, the iconic director would have found plenty to chuckle at when it comes to life circa 2022--especially the modes in which we as a society seem to consume and produce humour.

Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Ten interesting facts about 'Father of the Nation'
India

Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Ten interesting facts about 'Father of the Nation'

Check some interesting and unknown facts about Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary this year

On Lata’s birth anniversary, PM Modi hails crossing named after iconic singer in Ayodhya
India

On Lata’s birth anniversary, PM Modi hails crossing named after iconic singer in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate a crossing named after Mangeshkar in the holy city of Ayodhya—believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram. Called Lata Chowk, the crossing is being touted as a gift to her plethora of fans by the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government