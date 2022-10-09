PM Modi greets people on Milad-un-Nabi and Valmiki Jayanti
The Uttar Pradesh government will celebrate the birth anniversary of Sage Valmiki in a 'grand' manner across the state
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on Milad-un-Nabi and on the occasion of ‘Valmiki Jayanti’.
“Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. May this occasion further the spirit of peace, togetherness and compassion in our society. Eid Mubarak,” he tweeted.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2022
Saint Valmiki is the author of epic Ramayana and enjoys a large following, especially among the Dalits.
Modi also posted an audio clip of his tribute to Valmiki. The saint's ideas have inspired his government's initiatives, he noted.
देशवासियों को वाल्मीकि जयंती की शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/2HAWjcia8B
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2022
Earlier on 7 October, the officials informed that various events have been planned for celebrations in Uttar Pradesh, including the continuous recital of the Ramayana at all temples of Lord Rama and Hanuman as well as at all places associated with the epic along with the lighting of lamps or 'deepdan'.
To celebrate the 'Valmiki Jayanti' with great enthusiasm, preparations are being made at the development block level.
With inputs from agencies
