PM Modi greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr, prays for their prosperity and well-being

New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

“Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May the spirit of harmony and compassion be furthered in our society. I also pray for everyone’s wonderful health and well-being. Eid Mubarak!” the prime minister tweeted.

People across India are celebrating Eid today. Visuals from Delhi were a sight to behold. People hugged each other after offering namaz at Delhi’s Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

“I extend my wishes to the entire country on the occasion of Eid. This is a very important occasion after 30 days of fasting. We are happy right now and special arrangements are made for the morning namaz. Delicious food items will be made in our houses today,” a man told ANI.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad used to wait for news of sightings of the crescent moon as it narrated the beginning of a new month.

Ending the holy month of Ramzan and starting a new spiritual journey also marks the beginning of a new Islamic year.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the month-long Ramzan fasting and the beginning of Shawwal which is the tenth month per the Islamic calendar. Since the observance of the moon is essential for ending Ramzan month and celebrating Eid, it is celebrated in different parts on different days usually with a one-day difference.

