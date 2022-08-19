“Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. May this festival of devotion and gaiety bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune in everyone's life,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

In a Twitter message in Hindi, he said, "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. May this festival of devotion and gaiety bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune in everyone's life. jai Shri Krishna!"

सभी देशवासियों को जन्माष्टमी के पावन-पुनीत अवसर पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। भक्ति और उल्लास का यह उत्सव हर किसी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि और सौभाग्य लेकर आए। जय श्रीकृष्ण! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu also took to Twitter to greet citizens on Janmashtami and prayed that the festival inspires all to follow the path of virtue in one's thought, words and action. "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. The life of Lord Krishna teaches us to do selfless deeds for the welfare of the people. I wish that this holy festival gives inspiration to all of us to give priority to everyone's interest with thought, word and deed," she tweeted in Hindi.

जन्‍माष्‍टमी के शुभ अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। भगवान कृष्‍ण की जीवन लीला से लोक-कल्‍याण हेतु निष्काम कर्म करने की शिक्षा मिलती है। मेरी कामना है कि यह पावन पर्व हम सभी को मन, वचन और कर्म से सबके हित को प्राथमिकता देने की प्रेरणा प्रदान करे। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 19, 2022

Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated across the country today, 19 August with great enthusiasm. The day is significant as it marks the birth of Lord Krishna who is the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu according to Hindu mythology.

