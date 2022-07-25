'The accident on Purvanchal Expressway in Barabanki is extremely sad. I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I also wish speedy recovery to all the injured,' said PM Modi in a Twitter message.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident on Purvanchal Expressway which claimed eight lives and injured 16 people when a Delhi-bound double-decker bus rammed into a parked double-decker bus in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Monday.

In a Twitter message shared in Hindi by the PMO, the Prime Minister said, "The accident on Purvanchal Expressway in Barabanki is extremely sad. I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I also wish speedy recovery to all the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in all possible help."

बाराबंकी में पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेसवे पर हुआ हादसा अत्यंत दुखद है। इसमें जिन लोगों ने अपनों को खोया है, उनके प्रति मैं अपनी शोक-संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। इसके साथ ही सभी घायलों की शीघ्र कुशलता की कामना करता हूं। राज्य सरकार की देखरेख में स्थानीय प्रशासन हरसंभव मदद में जुटा है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 25, 2022

Both the double-decker buses were plying from Bihar to the national capital and there were 36 passengers altogether, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Barabanki Manoj Pandey said the bus travelling from Sitamarhi rammed into the other bus which was halted at a roadside dhaba near Narendrapur Madraha village in Loni Katra police station area.

The accident took place at around 4.30 am. Police suspect the driver was sleepy.

Four of the deceased have been identified as Om Prakash Rai (33) of Samastipur, Shivdhari (42) of Madhubani, Chitnarayan (75) Madhubani and Kamlesh Kumar (23) of Sitamarhi Bihar.

Police rushed the injured passengers to the community health centre in Haidergarh, from where those seriously injured were referred to the trauma centre in Lucknow.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure adequate treatment of the injured.

With inputs from PTI

