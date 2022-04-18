PM Modi expresses condolence over death of six people in Amethi road accident

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too has condoled the loss of lives in the accident, and directed officials to provide adequate treatment to the injured persons

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his condolences on the death of six people in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi last night.

"The road accident in Gauriganj, Amethi in Uttar Pradesh is very sad. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this. Along with this, I wish the injured people a speedy recovery," tweeted the Prime Minister's Office today.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too has condoled the loss of lives in the accident, and directed officials to provide adequate treatment to the injured persons.

Six people returning from a wedding ceremony died while four others were grievously injured after their jeep collided head-on with a truck in Gauriganj area of the district.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh said the accident took place near Babuganj Sagra Ashram late Sunday night (around 12.15 am).

He said the Bolero jeep was returning from Nasirabad area of Rae Bareli with people from different villages in Amethi.

Singh said the deceased have been identified as Kallu (40), his 8-year-old son Saurabh, Krishna Kumar Singh (30), Shiv Milan, Ravi Tiwari and Triveni Prasad.

He added that four injured persons were initially admitted to the district hospital. They were later referred to Lucknow for better treatment, he said.

Witnesses said the jeep was shattered under the impact of the crash.

The six bodies have been sent for a postmortem examination, the SP said, adding the truck has been seized. The driver is on the run, he said.

