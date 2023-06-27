PM Modi enthuses booth-level BJP activists in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with BJP booth workers in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal and said that for every worker of the party “the interest of the country is paramount, the country is bigger than the party.”

Earlier, PM Modi also flagged off five Vande Bharat trains connecting important cities in different parts of the country.

“I congratulate the people of Madhya Pradesh for getting two Vande Bharat Express trains today. The journey from Bhopal to Jabalpur will be faster and more comfortable now. Vande Bharat train will boost connectivity in the state,” he said.

"I congratulate the people of Madhya Pradesh for getting two Vande Bharat Express trains today. The journey from Bhopal to Jabalpur will be faster and more comfortable now. Vande Bharat train will boost connectivity in the state," says PM Modi while interacting with BJP booth… pic.twitter.com/pNzOKJTq6r — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

“BJP’s biggest power is its workers…I thank JP Nadda for organising this event today through which I am able to virtually address around 10 lakh booth workers of the BJP virtually. No such virtual programme has ever taken place in the history of any political party,” he added.

The BJP workers are not among those who sit in the air-conditioned booth and rooms and run the party, rather they go to remote areas to work in sweltering heat, chilling winters and even during incessant rainfall, the prime minister said.

“BJP’s booth committee should be identified with service, it should be with service spirit. There is no need for struggle inside the booth, service is the only medium… Booth itself is a very big unit and we should never underestimate this unit of booth. There are many such things where ground feedback is very important and our booth mates play a big role in this. If the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister make a successful policy, then believe that there is a huge power of booth-level information in it,” he said.

He added, “BJP workers are strong soldiers not only of BJP but also of achieving the resolutions of the country. For every worker of BJP, the interest of the country is paramount, the country is bigger than the party. Where the country is bigger than the party… it is auspicious for me to talk to such hardworking workers”.

PM Modi said we want to make India a developed nation till 2047 when the nation will celebrate 100 years of Independence. “Our country will become a developed country only when our villages will develop…Every booth worker of BJP should work towards making their booth strong and developed,” he said.

“Our goal doesn’t involve benefitting people with just one scheme of the government. Saturation is our goal and we give 100 per cent coverage. The genuine beneficiaries should get the benefits of all the schemes they are eligible for,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.