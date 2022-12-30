Cricket fans across the globe woke up to shocking news of India batter Rishabh Pant’s accident on Friday morning. After returning from the UAE, where he celebrated Christmas with friends, Pant was driving to his hometown Roorkee from Delhi to welcome New Year with his family, when he lost control of his vehicle. The batter’s Mercedes collided with a divider and caught fire. Ever since the news went viral, wishes have started pouring in for Pant’s speedy recovery. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to his official Twitter account to express his distress after the India wicketkeeper-batter met with an accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

While taking to his social media account, PM Modi, who lost his mother earlier on Friday, wrote, “Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being.”

Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being. @RishabhPant17 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022



According to media reports, Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh stated that after losing control of his vehicle and hitting a road divider, Pant suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and has hurt his right wrist, ankle and toe. He has also suffered bruises on his back. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a health update on the 25-year-old’s condition, “Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.”

Reportedly, Pant is currently receiving treatment at Dehradun’s Max Hospital and is now out of danger. The cricketer was reportedly given emergency treatment at the Saksham Hospital in Roorkee. It has been reported that Pant dozed off around 5:30 am in the morning, leading to him losing control of his Mercedes, which rammed into a divider and went up in flames.

It must be noted that this after PM Modi’s mother passed away earlier on Friday, just two days after she was admitted to Ahmedabad’s UN Mehta Hospital’s Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre. PM Modi also visited the hospital to meet his ailing mother. Sharing her picture on his Twitter, PM wrote, “In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.”

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम… मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022



The Prime Minister added, “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing – Always remember – Work with intelligence, live life with purity.”

