PM Modi, Denmark’s Mette Frederiksen review progress of Green Strategic partnership

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dialled his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen and reviewed the progress of the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership. The two leaders also expressed satisfaction at the growing cooperation between the two countries.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation on Thursday with Ms Mette Frederiksen, the prime minister of Denmark. The PM congratulated PM Frederiksen on her appointment as the Danish prime minister for a second term,” a statement from the PMO said.

Taking to microblogging platform Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Pleased to speak with PM of Denmark, H.E. Ms. Mette Frederiksen. We reviewed progress in our Green Strategic Partnership and shared ideas on celebrating the 75th anniversary of our diplomatic relations in 2024. Appreciate her support for India’s ongoing G20 Presidency.”

The Indian prime minister also brought Frederiksen up to date on India’s G20 presidency and the key initiatives undertaken by the country during this tenure. His Danish counterpart lauded India’s efforts and assured of Denmark’s full support and cooperation while India is at the helm of the influential grouping.

The two leaders also pledged to explore more sectors to further diversify the bilateral ties between the two nations.

“Thank you @narendramodi for good discussions on taking our Green Strategic Partnership even further. Also excellent talks on regional and global issues, including India’s G20 Presidency. Denmark is ready to support you,” a statement released by the Denmark prime minister’s office read.

Diplomatic relations between India and Denmark were set up in September 1949 while the Green Strategic Partnership was established on September 20, 2020 during a virtual summit.

