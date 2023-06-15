PM Modi created world-class infrastructure in 9 years, says Amit Shah
Shah also said that from completing languishing projects to implementing new ones with unprecedented speed, India emerged as the global supply chain leader in nine years of 'Gati and Pragati'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation of a developed India by creating world-class infrastructure in nine years of his government, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday.
The home minister also said that from completing languishing projects to implementing new ones with unprecedented speed, India emerged as the global supply chain leader in nine years of 'Gati and Pragati'.
“With giant strides in ensuring seamless connectivity PM @narendramodi Ji laid the foundation of a developed India,” he tweeted.
With giant strides in ensuring seamless connectivity PM @narendramodi Ji laid the foundation of a developed India.
From completing languishing projects to implementing new ones with unprecedented speed, India emerged as the global supply chain leader in #9YearsOfGatiAndPragati.
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 15, 2023
In nine years, Prime Minister Modi filled India’s sails with the power of an infrastructure boom to pace up growth.
“Whether it is creating I-Ways, highways, airports, or taking railways to remote corners, world-class infrastructure is the core of the Indian story,” he said.
In #9YearsOfGatiAndPragati, PM @narendramodi Ji filled India's sails with the power of an infrastructure boom to pace up growth.
Whether it is creating I-Ways, highways, airports, or taking railways to remote corners, world-class infrastructure is the core of the Indian story.
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 15, 2023
With inputs from agencies
