PM Modi congratulates Italian leader Giorgia Meloni on her victory in polls
PM Modi on Wednesday congratulated Giorgia Meloni for her leading her party to victory in the Italian polls and said he looked forward to working together to strengthen the ties between the two countries.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Giorgia Meloni for her leading her party to victory in the Italian polls and said he looked forward to working together to strengthen the ties between the two countries.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Congratulations @GiorgiaMeloni for leading your party @FratellidItalia to victory in the Italian general elections. We look forward to working together to strengthen our ties.
Congratulations @GiorgiaMeloni for leading your party @FratellidItalia to victory in the Italian general elections. We look forward to working together to strengthen our ties.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2022
Meloni, who heads Brothers of Italy, has led a coalition of right-wing parties to victory and is set to be the first woman prime minister of the country.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Meet the politicians vying to lead Italy's next government
Giorgia Meloni might become Italy's first far-right premier since the end of World War II, and its first ever female leader as her Brothers of Italy party has enjoyed a meteoric rise in popularity since the vote in 2018, when it polled just over four per cent
Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni on her way to win Italian elections: What happens next?
Giorgia Meloni looks on course to win a parliamentary majority in Italian elections, but the formation of government is a lengthy task. Silvio Berlusconi only needed 24 days in 2008 to take office, while it took 89 for Giuseppe Conte in 2018
Explained: Why Europe looks at Italy’s Giorgia Meloni with caution and trepidation
The victory of far-right leader Giorgia Meloni has sent a tremour through the European establishment. The bloc worries that if she lasts long, she could energise far-right Eurosceptics in other big countries like France, which would 'make a real difference'