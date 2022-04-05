PM Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for winning big at Grammys 2022

New York-based Indian singer Falguni Shah is known by her stage name Falu. The songwriter was born in Mumbai and trained under Ustad Sultan Khan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday congratulated Indian-American singer Falguni Shah on winning a Grammy Award for A Colourful World in the Best Children's Music Album category. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours."

Congratulations to Falguni Shah on winning the award for the Best Children’s Music Album at the Grammys. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours. @FaluMusic — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2022

It was in the year 2000, she decided to move to the states where she joined the Boston-based Indo-American band 'Karyshma' as a lead vocalist.

Notably in November 2009, Falu was invited to the White House to sing alongside legendary singer A R Rahman at the President Barrack Obama's first State Dinner in honour for the then Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

For the unversed, Falguni Shah has performed and collaborated with maestro A R Rahman and also she is the only India-origin woman to be nominated twice in the Best Children's Music Album category at the Grammys. Earlier she was nominated for the prestigious award in the same category in 2019 for her album 'Falu's Bazaar'.

Her 12-song album 'Falu's Bazaar' was released in the year 2018 in Hindi, English and Gujarati.

Falguni Shah is trained in Hindustani Classical music in the Jaipur musical tradition and in the Benares style of thumrie under Kaumudi Munshi. She is also trained in semi classical music from Uday Mazumdar.

It was no looking back for Falguni Shah, after such an eventful learning in music, she then studied under the late sarangi/vocal master Ustad Sultan Khan and after that she continued with the legendary Kishori Amonkar.

In 2007, she released a self-titled solo album, blending elements from folk from south-east Asia with Western music. Also, she had earlier collaborated with the likes of Yo-Yo Ma, Wyclef Jean, Philip Glass, Ricky Martin, Blues Traveler and A R Rahman.

