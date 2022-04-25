PM Modi congratulates 'friend' Emmanuel Macron on being re-elected as French President

Congratulating French President Emmanuel Macron for his second consecutive win, PM Modi said he looks forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his "friend" Emmanuel Macron on being re-elected as the President of France. In a tweet on Monday, PM Modi also said that he looks forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership.

Congratulations to my friend @EmmanuelMacron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2022

Emmanuel Macron comfortably won a second term on 24 April, 2022 that has brought a sigh of relief among allies that the nuclear-armed power won't abruptly shift course amid the war in Ukraine from European Union and NATO efforts to punish and contain Russia's military expansionism.

Marine Le Pen, Macron's presidential runoff challenger had quickly conceded defeat but still scored her best-ever electoral showing. Macron won with 58.5 per cent of the vote to Le Pen's 41.5 per cent — remarkably closer than when they first faced off in 2017.

The second five-year term for the 44-year-old centrist spared France and Europe from the seismic upheaval of having firebrand populist Marine Le Pen at the helm.

After winning the re-election, Macron said a simple “Thank you!” and praised the majority who gave him another term at the helm of France.

Also Read: France's Emmanuel Macron comfortably wins re-election, says 'Thank you' after winning

The French President further in his victory speech said, "Many in this country voted for me not because they support my ideas but to keep out those of the far-right. I want to thank them and know I owe them a debt in the years to come. No one in France will be left by the wayside."

Acknowledging that "numerous" voters cast ballots for him simply to keep out the fiercely nationalist far-right Le Pen, Macron pledged to reunite the country that is "filled with so many doubts, so many divisions" and work to assuage the anger of French voters that fed Le Pen's campaign.

Wishes and congratulatory messages from world leaders come pouring in for Macron after his win on Sunday. A number of European leaders hailed Macron's victory, since France has played a leading role in international efforts to punish Russia with sanctions and is supplying weapons to Ukraine.

"Democracy wins, Europe wins," said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted, "Together we will make France and Europe advance."

Italian Premier Mario Draghi called Macron's victory "splendid news for all of Europe" and a boost to the EU "being a protagonist in the greatest challenges of our times, starting with the war in Ukraine."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Macron “a true friend of Ukraine” and expressed appreciation for his support. Tweeting in French, Zelenskyy said: "I’m convinced that we will advance together toward new joint victories. Toward a strong and united Europe!"

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.