PM Modi chairs meeting of Union Council of Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired at the Pragati Maidan Convention Centre in New Delhi on Monday.

According to sources, certain ministries will likely provide a report on the various central programmes and how they were carried out. They said that such conversations had previously taken place at Council of Ministers sessions.

According to the reports, there could be a significant political message from the prime minister in light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and elections to five states later this year.

The government is putting up the agenda for the Parliament’s monsoon session, which will start on July 20. To put the government in a corner, the opposition is expected to bring up the UCC issue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BL Santosh and BJP’s National President JP Nadda last week. The BJP, for the first time, will hold region-wise meetings of the three zones- the eastern, northern and southern – on July 6, 7, and 8.

The BJP is gearing up for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram to be held later this year as well for the Lok Sabha elections.

