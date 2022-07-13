PM Modi calls on President Ram Nath Kovind before latter's term ends on 24 July

The details of the meeting between PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind were not known but it comes ahead of the Presidential elections on 18 July

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

The details of the meeting were not immediately known.

"Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan said, posting the images of the meeting of the two leaders.

Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/9OG1mLLgbQ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 13, 2022

The meeting of PM Modi and President Kovind comes ahead of 18 July Presidential polls.

The five-year tenure of President Ram Nath Kovind comes to an end on 24 July.

The announcement of who will be the 16th President of India will be made on 21 July.

The Presidential election will be held by a secret ballot in accordance with a system of proportional representation as per the Constitution.

In the upcoming Presidential polls, NDA’s candidate Droupadi Murmu will be contesting against Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

The President is elected by an electoral college comprising elected members of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and state legislative assemblies. It also includes the legislative assemblies of Delhi and Puducherry.

Voting will take place in the Parliament House and the premises of the state legislative assemblies.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.