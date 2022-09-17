While Sudarsan used sand to create the right profile of PM Modi, innumerable mud cups can be seen placed around his sculpture in a beautiful formation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 72 gracefully, on 17 September. The nation marked the special occasion with several events being organised in different corners of the country from Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav to Project Cheetah Mission.

Showering their love and respect for the Indian Prime Minister, several dignitaries and politicians from across the globe sent in their wishes. And of all the wishes, one that surely stood out the rest was from renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik. Being in the headlines for making the popular sand art, an Odisha-based artist created a magnificent sculpture of PM Modi at Puri beach on Saturday.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the sand artist dropped a picture of his piece of work and revealed that he used 1,213 mud cups to create this masterpiece.

The picture shows that Sudarsan created his artwork on a sand platform, next to it he wrote “Happy Birthday Modi Ji”. While he used sand to create the sculpture of PM Modi, innumerable mud cups can be seen placed around it in a beautiful formation.

While posting the picture of his sand art, Sudarsan wrote in the caption, “Wishing Our Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath bless him with a long and healthy life to serve mother India. I’ve created a Sand Art installation using 1,213 Mud Tea Cups on the sand with the message Happy Birthday Modi Ji at Puri beach, Odisha”.

The picture of Sudarsan’s artwork is making rounds on the internet. So far it has garnered more than 12,000 likes, and the numbers are increasing constantly.

Wishing Our Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on his birthday. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath bless him with long and healthy life to serve mother India.

I’ve created a SandArt installation used 1,213 Mud Tea Cups on sand with message #HappyBirthdayModiJi at Puri beach , Odisha pic.twitter.com/CEawxt0AUK — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 17, 2022

Well, Sudarsan has always used his creativity to come up with a unique way to wish the Prime Minister of the country. Last year on the occasion of PM Modi’s 71st birthday, Sudarsan took to his social media handle to drop a picture of a beautiful sculpture of the Prime Minister that he created using 2,035 sea shells at his usual location.

He wrote in the caption, “Wishing Our Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May Mahaprabhu Jagannatha bless him with a long and healthy life to serve mother India. I’ve created a Sand Art installation using 2035 sea shells with the message “Happy Birthday ModiJi at Puri beach, Odisha.”

Wishing Our Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on his birthday. May Mahaprabhu Jagannatha bless him with long and healthy life to serve mother India.

I’ve created a SandArt installation used 2035 sea shells with message #HappyBirthdayModiJi at Puri beach , Odisha . pic.twitter.com/uDTJGOLCFk — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 17, 2021

In the picture, which features PM Modi’s front profile, Sudarsan created his face using sand, while his clothes were created with the help of different shaped seashells. The picture was an instant hit amongst social media users, as it garnered more than 19,000 likes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.