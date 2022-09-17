Apart from his dedication towards work, PM Modi is also famous for his oratory skills. Part of his appeal lies in his ability to connect easily with people from different parts of India. PM Modi has remained popular for his speeches, be it in an election rally or in Parliament itself

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 72 on 17 September and his birthday will be celebrated with much enthusiasm by his followers and the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party across the country.

Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India in 2014, and he was re-elected in 2019. Under his visionary leadership the Central government has launched many flagship programmes for the development of the country.

Apart from his dedication towards work, PM Modi is also famous for his oratory skills. Part of his appeal lies in his ability to connect easily with people from different parts of the country across all ages. PM Modi has remained popular for his speeches, be it in an election rally or in Parliament.

While most people cut cakes and throw parties on this special day, PM Modi prefers to work. This year, he will be in Madhya Pradesh attending a slew of events to mark the occasion.

On the Prime Minister’s birthday, let’s have a look at some of his powerful quotes:

1. “Entire world today is keen to engage with India. And, our diaspora can play a major role in furthering the country’s bond with the world.”

2. “Time for phrases like ‘Hota Hai-Chalta Hai’ is now a matter of the past. India is growing rapidly and the world has high expectations from us. We cannot let this opportunity go.”

3. “The country has 80 crore youth. They are below 35 years of age. If youth have the skill, they can change the destiny of this country. And we are laying stress on this.”

4. “Those who believe in humanity must come together to fight for it as one, and speak against this menace in one voice. Terrorism must be de-legitimised.”

5. “It’s important to create an atmosphere where everybody can contribute. The energy of 125 crore Indians will take the nation ahead.”

6. “Government programmes can’t only be held in New Delhi. We have ventured out in the states and organised important programmes there.”

7. “Failures should never become a hindrance in the learning process. Instead, we must learn from our failures to strive and overcome challenges in our lives.”

