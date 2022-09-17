Intending to increase India’s global stature, Prime Minister Modi is presently attending the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s globetrotting has always been a spotlight throughout his eight-year tenure in the office. PM Modi is well aware of how to turn the world into his office.

In his tenure, PM Modi has undertaken more than 110 foreign visits, covering over 60 nations across the globe. PM Modi will turn 72 on 17 September and he has made all the plans to keep himself busy on his birthday. On this occasion, let’s take a look at the emergence of the Indian Prime Minister as a world leader and his imprint on the foreign nations.

US welcomed him most number of times

From inking landmark deals to addressing mega rallies of Indian diaspora, and of course the photo-ops with world leaders, there is no denying the fact that PM Modi has surely etched a deep impact on the world stage. While PM Modi has already clocked 114 international visits, the US welcomed PM Modi the most number of times.

Interestingly, the Prime Minister jetted off to the US seven times in his tenure, which is the maximum compared to the head of any European or Asian nation. The US is followed by Germany, where Modi landed six times. And then comes Russia, France, Japan, and China, which have welcomed PM Modi five times each.

Busiest year in terms of international visits

As soon as he occupied the Prime Minister’s office, Narendra Modi made it clear that foreign policies will be one of his prime focuses. While every year witnessed him landing on foreign soil, except in 2020 due to the pandemic, 2015 has been the busiest year in terms of a maximum number of international visits.

Within a year of taking over as the Prime Minister of India for the first time, Modi visited 28 countries. It was followed by 2018, in which Modi undertook the second highest number of international visits, with 23 trips. In 2016, he was abroad 18 times. In 2021, PM Modi went on only four foreign visits.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.