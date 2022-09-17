PM Modi Birthday: Here's how he celebrated it since 2014

Along with other commitments this year, PM Modi is slated to launch the National Logistics Policy and welcome eight cheetahs that are being brought from Namibia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for his simple way of living. And his birthdays haven’t been different. Since taking charge as the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has spent his birthdays with his mother, Heeraben or meeting with common people. Along with other commitments this year, PM Modi is slated to launch the National Logistics Policy and welcome eight cheetahs that are being brought from Namibia. On his 72nd birthday today, here’s a recap of how PM Modi has spent this special day since 2014.

2014

On his first birthday after becoming Prime Minister, Narendra Modi visited his mother to seek her blessings on the bag. He spent the day with her apart from taking up office work later in the day.

2015

On his 65th birthday in 2015, PM Modi visited an exhibition organised to observe the golden jubilee of the 1965 Indo-Pak war. He later shared pictures from his visit on social media platforms. “Spent time at Shauryanjali, a commemorative exhibition on Golden Jubilee of 1965 war. Here are some glimpses,” he said.

Spent time at Shauryanjali, a commemorative exhibition on Golden Jubilee of 1965 war. Here are some glimpses. pic.twitter.com/oAZEoKtLOk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2015

2016

On his 66th birthday in 2016, PM Modi visited his mother, Heeraben and spent time with her before attending a public function in Gujarat’s Navsari, where aid was provided to differently-abled persons.

2018

PM Modi visited his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on his birthday in 2018. There, he spent time with children of a primary school aided by a non-profit organisation. He also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

2019

On his first birthday after winning the mandate for the second time, PM Modi began by visiting the Sardar Sarovar Dam. Later in the day, he also went to the Butterfly Garden and Cactus in Kevadia. He inspected the work at the jungle safari in Kevadia. PM Modi also visited his mother to seek her blessings.

Reached Kevadia a short while ago. Have a look at the majestic ‘Statue of Unity’, India’s tribute to the great Sardar Patel. pic.twitter.com/B8ciNFr4p7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2019

2020

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi’s birthday celebration in 2020 remained low-key. On that day, he appealed to people to keep wearing masks and follow all COVID-19 guidelines to help the nation defeat the virus.

Since many have asked, what is it that I want for my birthday, here is what I seek right now: Keep wearing a mask and wear it properly. Follow social distancing. Remember ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’ Avoid crowded spaces. Improve your immunity. Let us make our planet healthy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020



2021

On his 71 birthday, PM Modi spent the day discharging his official duties. He took part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and addressed representatives of the participating nations.

Addressing the SCO Summit. https://t.co/FU9WtFBWeF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2021

A very happy birthday to PM Narendra Modi!

