As PM Modi celebrates his 72nd birthday, he has created a strong and impressive image on a global level

Ever since he assumed office as the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has not only enhanced India’s position at a global level but also left a huge impact on world leaders, leaving them impressed time again.

Modi has also carved his image as a popular global leader. In a recent report by the Morning Consult Political Intelligence which tracks the approval ratings of government leaders, PM Modi had topped the global rating among other leaders with an approval rate of 75 percent.

PM was followed by other leaders like Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and US President Joe Biden.

As the Prime Minister of Republic of India, he has visited several countries and met leaders from various parts of the world. On PM Modi’s 72nd birthday, here are the five moments when global leaders praised PM Modi and his leadership:

Donald Trump

No one can forget Donald Trump’s visit to India in 2020. Trump, who participated in the mega ‘Namaste Trump’ event in India, described PM Modi as a “tremendously successful leader”. The then US President praised Modi’s role in taking India to a new level.

“Prime Minister Modi underscores the limitless promises of this great nation. He is the tremendously successful leader of this vast Indian Republic,” Trump said.

David Cameron

British Prime Minister David Cameron, while addressing the Indian diaspora at an event in London, heaped praises on PM Modi for forming a strong government in India. He used PM Modi’s ‘Acche Din Zaroor Aayenge’ promise.

Naftali Bennett

In 2021, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, while having a casual conversation with PM Modi, asked him to join his party. It was during the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow when the two leaders met.

The video went viral on social media where Bennett can be heard saying, “You are the most popular man in Israel. Come and join my party.” Hearing this, PM Modi burst out in laughter.

Israel’s PM Bennett to @narendramodi: You are the most popular man in Israel. Come and join my party pic.twitter.com/0VH4jWF9dK — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 2, 2021

Scott Morrison

On the sidelines of signing the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, while admiring PM Modi’s favourite dish khichdi, cooked several dishes from Gujarat.

“To celebrate our new trade agreement with India, the curries I chose to cook for curry night tonight are all from my dear friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gujarat province, including his favourite khichdi,” Morrison wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Morrison (@scottmorrisonmp)

Shinzo Abe

PM Modi met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in 2018 Yamanashi on the sidelines of the 13th India-Japan annual summit. The late Japanese premier described PM Modi as one of his “most dependable and valuable friends”.

Tete-a-tete in front of a fireplace. Japanese PM @AbeShinzo hosted PM @narendramodi at his personal villa near Lake Kawaguchi in #Yamanashi. PM Modi is the first foreign leader to be invited to the villa. pic.twitter.com/CpPvzYJgQp — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) October 28, 2018

PM Modi was also the first foreign leader to visit Shinzo Abe’s Japan holiday home.

