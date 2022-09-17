From welcoming eight cheetahs from Namibia to launching National Logistics Policy, Prime Minister Modi’s birthday will be once again remembered in history

Unrelenting in a task but always approachable to the common man, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again renounced formalities to connect with people. From Mann Ki Baat to Pariksha Par Charcha, he has introduced many interactive programmes. On his 72nd birthday on 17 September, let’s take a look at some of the sessions and activities launched by PM Modi to interact with citizens.

Mann Ki Baat

On the last Sunday of every month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation through his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat. The address, which covers PM Modi’s view on various topics, is aired in different episodes. The maiden edition of Mann Ki Baat was telecast on 3 October, 2014. Be it Swachhata, volunteering, water conservation, Fit India, board exams, or women empowerment, PM Modi surely ensures that no topic is left untouched.

Pariksha Par Charcha

It is an annual event, in which Prime Minister Modi interacts with teachers, students, and parents. He responds to their questions related to examination and exam stress. While the event is organised live, you can even be part of it via various online platforms. Pariksha Pe Charcha has been held every year since 2018.

Har Ghar Tiranga

As India celebrated its 76th independence day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to encourage people to bring the Indian national flag home and hoist it high.

9 PM, 9 Minutes

When the whole world was battling the pandemic, on the 10th day of the nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Modi urged the citizens to demonstrate a collective will to combat COVID-19. He asked people to light candles, lamps and hold mobile phone torches for nine minutes from 9 PM on 5 April 2020. Results of the same were historic, as that day India was gleaming with the strong spirits of its citizens.

Selfie With Daughters

In a bid to give a push to the Beti Bachao Beti Padao campaign, PM Modi asked all the parents to take a selfie with their daughter and feel proud to be a parent of a girl child. The campaign was initiated by the mayor of A Haryana’s Bibipur village Sunil Jaglan in 2015. Jaglan was even praised by the Prime Minister in one of his Mann Ki Baat episodes.

