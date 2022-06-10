PM Modi attacks Congress, says, 'Those who ruled country for long never took interest in development of tribal areas'

Addressing a gathering at Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan rally, PM Modi said that the development works initiated by him and his government are not for the sake of votes or to win elections, but they are done to enhance the quality of lives of people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a jibe at the Congress, saying that "those who were in power for a long time in the country, never took interest in the development of tribal areas as it requires hard work."

Addressing a mammoth crowd at Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan rally after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 3,050 crore at Khudvel, a tribal region in Navsari district, PM Modi said that the development works initiated by him and his government are not for the sake of votes or to win elections, but they are done to enhance the quality of lives of people.

"Those who ruled the country for a long time, never took interest in the development of tribal areas as it requires hard work," PM Modi said.

"Earlier, it used to take months for campaigns, such as vaccination, to reach forest areas where tribals reside, but now they are implemented in those pockets simultaneously along with urban areas," he said.

The Prime Minister also asked the people present at the rally if they have received anti-COVID vaccine doses free of cost or not, to which they replied in the affirmative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that speedy development in Gujarat in the last two decades is the pride of the state.

PM Modi said that the double engine government is "sincerely carrying forward this glorious tradition" and the projects, once completed, will bring ease of living to Surat, Navsari, Valsad and Tapi districts of South Gujarat.

"In the last 8 years, following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, our government has put utmost emphasis on the welfare of the people in the state," the PM said.

Speaking in Gujarati, the Prime Minister recalled his long association with the local people. He remembered the hospitality and affection of the people during those times when he was working in the region.

"Your affection and blessings are my strength," said the Prime Minister.

He said that children of the tribal communities should get all the possible opportunities and noted their qualities of cleanliness, wisdom, organisation and discipline.

"Today's projects with more than 3 thousand crore rupees are in stark contrast from earlier days when even something as small as inauguration of a water tank used to hog headlines," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said continuous welfare and projects of development have been part of his governance style for long and these projects are aimed for the welfare of people and garib kalyan and are way beyond any electoral consideration.

"Every poor, every tribal living in, howsoever, inaccessible area is entitled to clean water, that is why such big projects are undertaken," he said

“We treat being in government as an opportunity to serve”, he emphasised.

"We are committed that the problems faced by the older generation are not faced by our new generation. That is why these schemes are ensuring basic facilities like clean water, quality education for all," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister, whose home state in Gujarat, recalled a time when there was not even a science school in the region whereas now medical colleges and universities are coming up.

"Lives are changing through infrastructure, education, business, connectivity related schemes in the most far-flung areas," the Prime Minister said.

He also praised Dang district and South Gujarat for adopting natural farming. "Education in the mother tongue, even for technical courses like medical and engineering, will open chances for OBC, tribal children," he said.

The Prime Minister also praised the state government for implementing the new phase of Van Bandhu Yojana. "We are working for holistic, inclusive and equitable development," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated seven projects, laid foundation stone for 12 projects and performed Bhumi Pujan for 14 projects.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets a traditional welcome by tribals in Gujarat's Chikhli. pic.twitter.com/Q1e9RJ6e4O — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

The Prime Minister also got a traditional welcome by tribals in Gujarat's Chikhli.

