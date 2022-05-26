PM Modi asks students of ISB Hyderabad to 'study the mechanism of reform, perform and transform'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the celebration of the completion of 20 years of Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad and the joint graduation ceremony of the PGP class of 2022 of Mohali and Hyderabad ISB graduates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday participated in the celebration of the completion of 20 years of Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad and the joint graduation ceremony of the PGP class of 2022 of Mohali and Hyderabad ISB graduates.

In his address, PM Modi appealed to the graduating business and management professionals of the institution to follow the mantra of "reform, perform and transform," while making business policies in their careers.

The Prime Minister noted that India at present is the fastest growing Economy in the group of G20 countries. "In the case of Smartphone Data Consumer, India is at number one. If we look at the number of Internet users, then India is second in the world. India is also second in the world in the Global Retail Index. The world's third largest startup ecosystem is in India. The world's third largest consumer market is in India. India is emerging as a major centre of growth today," PM Modi said.

"Last year, the highest ever recorded FDI came into India. Today the world is realising that India means business," he added.

Attacking the opposition, PM Modi said that the need for reform was always felt in the country, but there was always a lack of political willpower. "Due to the continuous political instability in the last three decades, the country has seen a lack of political willpower for a long time. Because of this the country stayed away from reforms and from taking big decisions."

He further said that since 2014, India has been witnessing political will and also, reforms are being done continuously. "Public support and popular support is assured when reforms are undertaken with determination and political will. He gave the example of adoption of digital payments among people," the PM said.

The Prime Minister said that resilience and strength of the health sector was proved during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that concerns were raised regarding the Covid vaccines in India as to whether foreign vaccines would be available or not. "But India developed its own vaccines. Of the vaccines made in India, more than 190 crore doses have been administered. India has also sent vaccines to more than 100 countries of the world," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also stressed on the need to give more opportunities to small businesses for their growth and helping them in connecting with the new local and global markets.

Underlining their immense potential the Prime Minister stressed that to make India future-ready, people will have to ensure that India becomes self-reliant.

The PM said that he sees a great role for students from institutions like ISB. "All you business professionals have a big role in this. And this will be a great example of service to the country for you," he concluded.

At ISB Hyderabad, the Prime Minister also recalled that former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee dedicated the institution to the country in 2001 and since then, more than 50 thousand executives have passed out from ISB.

"Today ISB is among the top business schools of Asia. Professionals passed out from ISB are helming top companies and giving momentum to the county’s business. Students from here have created hundreds of startups and played a role in creating unicorns. This is an achievement of ISB and a cause of pride for the entire country, PM Modi said.

