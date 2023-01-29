PM Modi addresses first 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2023, urges citizens to read about Padma awardees

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the first ‘Mann ki Baat’ of 2023 on Sunday and urged the citizens to read about the lives and stories of people who have been conferred with the prestigious Padma Award.

While addressing the 97th Edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme, PM Modi underlined that a sizeable number of Padma awardees came from tribal communities and people associated with tribal society.

“Various people from tribal areas – painters, musicians, farmers, artisans – have been conferred the Padma awards. I urge all countrymen to read their inspiring stories. Many dignitaries who have worked on tribal languages like Toto, Ho, Kui, Kuvi and Manda have received these awards,” PM Modi said during the programme.

Many great personalities who have worked on tribal languages like Toto, Ho, Kui, Kuvi and Manda have received Padma Awards, PM Modi further added.

He also underlined the efforts of the Northeast people who have been continuously thriving to preserve their culture and have been awarded the Padma awards.

PM Modi urged citizens all around the nation to make G20 a mass movement in 2023. On 1 December 2022, India officially took over the G20 leadership from Indonesia. The country will host over 200 meetings in over 50 cities across 32 different work streams. The theme of India’s G20 Presidency “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth · One Family · One Future” and the government also plans to give the G20 delegates and guests a glimpse of India’s rich cultural heritage, over the course of this year.

PM Modi highlighted that the United Nations has taken the decision of International Yoga Day and International Year of Millets after India’s proposal. Yoga is related to health and millets also play an important role in health,he further added.

In his 97th address of ‘Man ki Baat’, PM Modi appreciated the Purple Fest organized in Panaji, Goa from 6 January to 8 January for the welfare of the divyangs.

This was a unique effort in itself for the welfare of the divyangs. More than 50,000 people participated in it. People were thrilled about the fact that they could now enjoy the ‘Miramar Beach’ to the fullest, said PM Modi.

Whenever someone replaces their old device, it becomes necessary to keep in mind whether it is discarded properly or not. If E-Waste is not disposed, it can also harm our environment. If done carefully, it can become a great force in Circular Economy of Recycle and Reuse, said PM Modi in ‘Maan ki Baat’

In his address, PM Modi noted that domestic patent filings have outscored the country’s foreign patent filings as he expressed confidence that India’s dream of “techade” will be fulfilled on the strength of its innovators. India is ranked seventh in patent filling globally while it is fifth in trademark registration.

India’s patent registration has risen by 50 per cent in the last five years, the prime minister said, noting that it’s ranking in the global innovation index has surged to 40 from below 80 in 2015.

“I am confident that India’s dream of techade will be fulfilled by its innovators and their patents,” he said. The premier Indian Institute of Science had 145 patents in 2022 which is a rare record, PM Modi said.

Earlier, on 25 December 2022, PM Modi addressed the 96th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’. In his last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of 2022, PM Modi said the country had become the world’s fifth-largest economy in 2022.

“The year 2022 was wonderful, India completed 75 years of Independence while ‘Amrit Kaal’ began. India progressed rapidly and became the world’s fifth-largest economy, and achieved the unbelievable record of 220 crore vaccines and crossed the $400 billion mark in exports,” he said.

‘Mann Ki Baat’ is held on the last Sunday of every month, through which PM Modi interacts with people all over India.

