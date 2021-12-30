Addressing the public rally, Modi said that the BJP government is also working on a Rs 2,000 crore scheme for the overall infrastructural development of Haldwani, including water, sewage and road projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 23 developmental projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore in Haldwani ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand.

"These inaugurated development projects will give better connectivity and better health to the people of Haldwani," said Modi.

Addressing the public rally, Modi said that the BJP government is also working on a Rs 2,000 crore scheme for the overall infrastructural development of Haldwani, including water, sewage and road projects.

The prime minister also lauded the capabilities of the people of Uttarakhand and the projects inaugurated today, saying that these will make the coming 10 years the "decade of Uttarakhand".

"The capability of the people of the state will make sure that this decade belongs to Uttarakhand. Modern infrastructure projects like Char Dham project, new rail routes will make help achieve this," he said.

He also said that the BJP aims to make better sewage system and reduce number of drains opening into river Ganga from Gangotri to Ganga Sagar in West Bengal.

The unveiling of projects by the prime minister included the inauguration of six worth Rs 3,420 crore and laying the foundation stones of 17 others worth Rs 14,127 crore.

The inaugurated projects include three different stretches of the Chardham all-weather road which have been widened, Nagina-Kashipur National Highway, Suring Gad hydel project and sewage works under the Namami Gange programme at Nainital.

What is the Lakhwar multipurpose project?

Lakhwar multi-purpose hydro-electricity project worth Rs 5,747 crore, an AIIMS satellite centre for Kumaon worth Rs 500 crore, Moradabad-Kashipur four-lane road, improved road connectivity with Nepal and an Aroma Park in Kashipur are among the key projects whose foundation was laid by the prime minister.

The dam project will produce 300 MW of electricity. The 330 million cubic metres water in its reservoir will supply irrigation and drinking water to the six states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

The Centre revived the project in Uttarakhand, four decades after it was initially approved and two decades after it was suspended.

'Past govts looted Uttarakhand with both hands'

The prime minister accused the Opposition of hindering development in the state.

He said, "It has been a permanent trademark of those who were in the govt before, to hinder developmental projects. Lakhwar Project, which started today, has the same history, it was first thought of in 1976. Today after 46 yrs, our govt has laid the foundation stone for its work."

He also said that the previous governments "looted Uttarakhand with both hands".

"In 20 years since the formation of Uttarakhand, you have also seen such people running the government who used to say - 'you may loot Uttarakhand, but save my government'. These people looted the state with both hands," Modi said.

"Now that the public knows their (Opposition) truth, these people have started a new business of rumours, by manufacturing, spreading, and then screaming about it. These Uttarakhand rebels are spreading rumours about the Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail line as well," he added.

This is Modi's second visit to the state this month.

On his last visit to Uttarakhand on 4 December, Modi had unveiled projects worth over Rs 18,000 crore in Dehradun besides addressing an election rally.

Thursday's inauguration events come months ahead of the high stakes state election. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which won the elections last time in 2017, is aiming for a second consecutive win.

The other top contenders in this year's elections are the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party.

With inpust from agencies

