Under the prime Minister's scheme, about 5.21 lakh beneficiaries received pukka houses in Madhya Pradesh today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today participated in 'griha pravesham' (house-warming ceremony) of about 5.21 lakh beneficiaries of the Prime Minister's scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin in Madhya Pradesh video conferencing. He even addressed the gathering on the occasion.

Modi said that the PM Awas Yojana is positively impacting many lives. "In our country, some parties raised slogans for eradicating poverty, but none worked towards empowering the poor. Once the poor are empowered, they get the courage to fight poverty. When the efforts of an honest government and the poor come together, then poverty is defeated," said Modi.

The houses constructed in villages under the PM Awas Yojana are not just a number, but the symbol of the empowerment of the poor, said the prime minister.

Of all the houses constructed under the scheme, almost 2 crore have been given to women. This ownership imparted to women has increased their say in other financial decisions of their households.

To alleviate the plight of women, Modi said that the government has also resolved to take water to every household. Under this, over six crore families have been provided with portable water connections. Referring to COVID-19 pandemic, Pm Modi said that the government has spent Rs 2.6lakh crore to provide the poor with free ration.

PM Modi also took a dig at the Opposition, saying, "When these people were in power, they had created 4 crore bogus persons to indulge in the loot of the ration for the poor. Ration was lifted in the name of these 4 crore bogus names, sold in the market and money pocketed in their black accounts. Since 2014, when we came into power, we started looking for these bogus names and struck them off ration lists so that the poor could get their right."

Pushing for technology, PM Modi said that for a long time, the economy of villages has been confined only to agriculture. However, the BJP government is encouraging farmers, agriculture and animal husbandry towards technological advancements such as drones, said Modi.

Referring to Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he added, "Today, I want to congratulate the Shivraj govt for another achievement. MP has worked a lot in terms of govt procurement of crops, it has created a record and left many states of the country behind."

The function also witnessed traditional celebrations with conch, lamp, flowers and rangoli being organised in new houses across Madhya Pradesh. The Prime Minister had said that this will be a new dawn for rural brothers and sisters in Madhya Pradesh.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.