Plus One Result 2020 Kerala: DHSE Kerala declares +1 results; check at keralaresults.nic.in

Plus One Result 2020 Kerala | The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has declared the Plus One Result result 2020 on its official website keralaresults.nic.in.

Students need to score a minimum of 35 out of 100 in each subject in order to pass the Class 11 exam. For the subjects that have practical and theory papers, students need to score a minimum of 20 out of 75 in theory paper and 15 out of 25 in the practical exams, Times Now reported.

The first year exams of higher secondary and vocational higher secondary were conducted in March. The Times of India report said that the secretary of DHSE had earlier informed that the result will be declared on 29 July at 11 am.

Business Standard reported that at least 400,000 students appeared for the Kerala Board Plus One examinations 2020. Students can check their marks on alternative websites like dhsekerala.gov.in and examresults.net.

One can also check the results on mobile apps PRD Live and iExaMS. The apps can be downloaded from Google PlayStore.

How to check Kerala Plus One Result 2020 online

Step 1: Go to websites keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, or examresults.net

Step 2: Tap on the result link-DHSE FIRST YEAR EXAM RESULTS - 2020

Step 3: Enter the roll number and date of birth and press submit

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen with subject-wise score and total marks secured in the examination

The DHSE declared the Kerala Plus Two exam on 15 July. A total of 85.13 percent cleared the examination. The pass percentage registered by Humanities and Arts students registered was 77.66 and 98.75 percent respectively. The commerce and technical streams recorded 84.52 and 87.94 percent pass percentage respectively.

Girls outperformed boys in the exam, registering a pass percentage of 92.29. In case of boys, the pass percentage was 77.22.