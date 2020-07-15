DHSE Class 12th Results 2020: 85.13% students clear Kerala Plus Two exams; check scores on keralaresults.nic.in

DHSE Class 12th Results 2020| Girls outperformed boys, registering a pass percentage of 92.29. Meanwhile, 77.22 percent boys cleared the exam

DHSE Class 12th Results 2020| Among the students who appeared for the Kerala Plus Two exam conducted by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, 85.13 percent cleared the exam, according to NDTV.

The DHSE Kerala Class 12th results 2020 were announced today (15 July).

Humanities and Arts students registered pass percentages of 77.66 and 98.75 percent respectively. Meanwhile, commerce and technical streams recorded 84.52 and 87.94 percent respectively.

This year, Ernakulam has emerged as the best performing district in the Kerala Class 12 results with 82.02%. While, the lowest percentage was recorded at Kasaragod district, which is 76.68 percent.

Follow LIVE Updates on the Kerala DHSE Plus Two results

Girls outperformed boys, registering a pass percentage of 92.29. Meanwhile, 77.22 percent boys cleared the exam, according to Times of India.

In 2019, students had registered an overall pass percentage of 84.33 percent, a drop from 88.75 percent in 2018. Science students performed the best with 86 percent clearing the exam. In the arts stream, 83.44 percent students cleared the papers and in humanities, 79 percent. In the technical and commerce streams, 69 percent and 84.33 percent students passed the exams, respectively.

According to News18, about 4.42 lakh students appeared for Kerala board Class 12 exams. The intermediate exams began on 10 March, but later some papers had to be postponed due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. The pending papers were held from 27 to 30 May.

Steps to check the Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results 2020 on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala DHSE at keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'DHSE results' on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the results for future reference

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education i.e. DHSE, Kerala manages the Higher Secondary, Secondary and Vocational Higher Education in the state. DHSE, Kerala was setup in the year 1990 in line with the National Education Policy.