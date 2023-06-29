While brawls and verbal arguments are common among neighbours over car parking issues, a person’s civilised approach in Bengaluru for this cause feels like ‘humanity exists’. In a recent Twitter post, a man shared how he received a polite note from his neighbour requesting him not to park the car in front of his house. “Please do not park your car here,” read the note. This message has come as a surprise to many as such cases have often ended up in violence. The tweet has now gone viral and received views in thousands.

Bengaluru is a place where events that go viral take place every now and then. The city usually trends on social media due to its daily traffic or unbelievable living expenses. But who thought that the IT hub of India will hog headlines due to the polite nature of one of its residents. The neighbour, who was upset with his next-door resident over car parking, respectfully came up with the request.

Found this in Koramangla today. Bengaluru – the city of epic content@peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/NoFelvA6bw — Subhasis Das (@inframarauder) June 27, 2023

In the note, he explained that he owns two cars and needs ample space to park his belongings. The neighbour also added that they have been living in that area since 2000 and that they request the car owner to go back to their earlier parking lot. “Let’s be good and supportive neighbours,” read the note.

The Twitter user – Subhasis Das, shared the image of the note which was pasted on the car. “Found this in Koramangala today. Bengaluru – the city of epic content,” he wrote. He also tagged ‘Peak Bengaluru’, which is a start-up and tech-oriented page on Twitter.

Social media users were quick to start comparing the incident with that of other cities and guessed what the residents of those places would have done to resolve the issue.

Delhi exists… Permanent marker, permanent solution pic.twitter.com/IUd9yMlniJ — Chandeep Singh 🧂 (@ch4nd33p) June 28, 2023

If this had happened in Gurgaon, the neighbor might have already broken the windshield with a baseball bat. — Ritik Singh Panwar (@Ritik_Singh17) June 28, 2023

The Urban Motility Survey 2023, which was commissioned by Times Network, revealed that parking is a common issue faced by car owners in metropolitan cities of India. As per the survey, 74 per cent of vehicle owners struggle to find a parking spot for their cars while 93 per cent of the individuals have faced some form of difficulty in finding a parking spot in their respective cities.

