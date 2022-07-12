Plea in SC seeks guidelines for migration of medical students evacuated from Ukraine to Indian medical colleges
The petition states that the education of about 14,000 evacuated Indian students has come to a halt and their careers stand to be irreparably jeopardised and their fundamental rights protected under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution have become illusory
New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to frame guidelines for the migration of Indian medical students, who have been evacuated from Ukraine, to Indian Medical Colleges due to war as a one time measure in the equivalent academic year.
The plea was filed by evacuated students, who have sought the urgent indulgence of this court in light of the extraordinary situation which has presented itself in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war crisis which has gravely impeded their education of them. The unfortunate events in Ukraine have led to the evacuation of students and consequently, their education has inevitably come to a stand-still.
The petition filed through advocate Ashwarya Sinha said that the education of about 14,000 evacuated Indian students has come to a complete halt as their careers stand to be irreparably jeopardised and their fundamental rights protected under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India have become illusory.
The advocate also said the evacuated students including the Petitioners herein are going through immense mental hardship and agony since their entire career hangs in ambiguity and their education has virtually come to a standstill since February 2022, with no foreseeable restoration of peace in the war-torn country.
