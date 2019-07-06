Piyush Goyal says railways to get cracking on harvesting rainwater at stations, hails Network18's Mission Paani initiative

Union minister Piyush Goyal, in a recent interview with CNN-News18, said the Indian Railways would "get cracking" on rainwater harvesting at stations. Goyal, the railways minister, lauding Network18's Mission Paani initiative, said, “Thank you for your suggestion. I will certainly get cracking on it. We value all the suggestions from our friends and well-wishers.”

Goyal added, “I compliment you for the work that you have done on Mission Paani. Please do continue and create awareness across the country. The railways is also very conscious of its responsibility. For example, earlier we were giving large bottles of water. In four hours, the water does not gets consumed. We are now looking at smaller bottles. When we look at cleaning the coaches manually, a lot of water was getting wasted. Now, we are looking at high speed jet sprays where mist can be used to clean the coach and that water can be recycled so that we do not waste the water and a very nominal amount of the mud gets into the drains. This is a continuous process that the railways is working on.”

Network18's Mission Paani campaign, which was launched on Monday, presses upon the need to conserve water. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat address Sunday, appealed to all citizens to join hands for water conservation and create a social movement to save water along the lines of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Significantly, the Government of India has expressed its seriousness to conserve water and has declared as its goal providing drinking water to every household by 2022. The Government of India has also created a Ministry called Jal Shakti for this a purpose.

Congratulating Network18 on its mission, Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “I thank Mission Paani and News18 for joining hands with Jal Shakti Abhiyaan. The mission started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon become a mass movement as more and more people join in.”

Mission Paani, which appeals to every Indian to become a water warrior by conserving water, is a crusade against the depletion of water resources and an effort to ensure use of clean and proportionate water for drinking and other essential purposes.

Shekhawat added, “We only have four percent of the water available to the world. A lot of countries are water secure despite having less water than us: Israel is an example. Water management is a problem, not nature.”

Network18’s launch of Mission Paani coincided with the commencement of the ministry’s Jal Shakti Abhiyaan: a campaign for water conservation and water security. It will run through citizen participation during the monsoon season: from 1 July to 15 September.

An additional Phase 2 will run from 1 October to 30 November for states that receive the retreating northeast monsoon. The focus of the campaign will be on water-stressed districts and blocks.

