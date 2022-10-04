We often feel mesmerised when we go out in nature and witness its beauty. Whether it’s a hilly area, a beach, or a national park, nature never fails to amaze us with its stunning scenes. One such view has been shared by news agency ANI UP/Uttarakhand on Twitter. The video shows the hills of Darma Valley Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, located near the border with China, covered in a thick white layer of snow. The caption states that the last outpost in Darma Valley received its third snowfall of this season on 2 October. This heavenly place is home to around 12-14 villages. Most tourists visit it for the popular Dharma Valley trek.

Have a look at this video:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: The last outpost near the China border in Darma Valley of Pithoragarh district received the third snowfall of this season on October 2 pic.twitter.com/GPJKHgPKkP — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 4, 2022

Security force personnel are engaged in protecting the border in the extreme weather conditions. After the weather cleared on Monday, 3 October, security forces resumed patrolling the border, as per ANI. Dhaka and Bidang Chowki, located at a height of more than 10,000 feet in Darma Valley, have reported more than a foot of snowfall. Due to the heavy snowfall on 2 October, temperatures have dropped in 14 villages of Darma valley and 7 villages of Vyas valley in the high Himalayan region. People in both the valleys have started harvesting palti, paffar and other crops. They will start moving to the lower valley from the first week of November.

On 2 October, snowfall occurred in Jyolicang, Om Parvat, Nabhidhang, Adi Kailash and the famous Panchachuli peak of the Beas Valley. The lower valley experienced rainfall.

Tourists who undertake Darma Valley trek, begin their trekking from Sobla. Then, they go through Dar village and move towards the Duktu and Dantu villages via Sela and Bailing. According to mythology, Pandavas had cooked their last meal on the Panchachuli peaks near Dugtu village in Darma valley on their way to heaven.

