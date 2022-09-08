Pin-point accuracy of QRSAM system established in six successful flight tests, performance confirmed from data captured

DRDO said that the uniqueness of the QRSAM weapon system is that it can operate on the move with search and track capability and fire on short halt

New Delhi: Adding more teeth to the Indian Armed Forces, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army Thursday successfully completed six flight-tests of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system from Integrated Test Range (ITR) Chandipur off the Odisha coast.

The flight-tests, conducted as part of evaluation trials by the Indian Army, were carried out against high-speed aerial targets mimicking various types of threats to evaluate the capability of the weapon systems under different scenarios, including long range medium altitude, short range, high altitude manoeuvring target, low radar signature with receding and crossing target and salvo launch with two missiles fired in quick succession.

During the six flight tests, all the mission objectives were met establishing pin-point accuracy of the QRSAM system with state-of-the-art guidance and control algorithms including warhead chain.

Notably, the system was also put to test for performance evaluation under day and night operation scenarios.

DRDO further said that the performance of the system has been confirmed from the data captured by a number of Range instruments including Telemetry, Radar and Electro Optical Tracking Systems (EOTS) deployed by ITR.

The tests were conducted in the final deployment configuration that consisted of all indigenously-developed sub-systems, including the missile with indigenous Radio Frequency (RF) seeker, mobile launcher, fully automated command and control system, surveillance and multi-function Radars.

DRDO said that the uniqueness of the QRSAM weapon system is that it can operate on the move with search and track capability and fire on short halt. "This has been proven during the mobility trials conducted earlier," they added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented DRDO and Indian Army on the successful flight trials and exuded confidence that the QRSAM weapon system will be an excellent force multiplier for the Armed Forces.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO has congratulated the teams associated with the successful series of trials and said that the system is now ready for induction into the Indian Army.

What is QRSAM?

QRSAM is a Short Range Surface to Air Missile system designed to protect moving armoured columns from aerial attacks. The entire weapon system is configured on highly mobile platforms and is capable of providing air defence on the move.

The QRSAM Weapon System is being inducted into the Indian Army.

With inputs from agencies

