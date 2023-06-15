India

Everyone enjoyed watching Pokemon as a kid. The animated series is without doubt a classic, and has been a hit not just in Japan, but in other countries as well, including India. As a result of its widespread popularity, Hiroshi Suzuki, Japanese Ambassador to India, recently announced the first Pikachu Jet from Japan’s All Nippon Airways (ANA) to Delhi.

Among the jet’s main attractions is the face of Pikachu, the popular Pokemon character shaped like a mouse. Pikachu, the mascot, is one of the most famous cartoon characters in the world.

According to Hindustan Times, from the exterior to the interior, everything about the plane is themed Pokemon. Rayquaza’s image is featured on the exterior, including the fuselage. Over 200 seats inside the plane are decorated with flying Pikachus.

Twitter announcement

In a Twitter post, the ambassador shared an image of the recently inaugurated Pikachu Jet NH aircraft, designed by The Pokemon Company. He captioned the post: “Welcome #Pikachu to India! Excited by the first flight of PikachuJet by#ANA to #Delhi! Delhi sky is ready to shine #pika-pika! #pokemon #boeing #787 #Dreamliner #PikachuJetNH.”

Check out the post below:

Several users commented:

“Lovely, happy design. One of my kids,when younger, loved Pokémon series. Wonderful idea,” wrote one user.

“This is so cool!” commented another user.

“Coolest ambassador,” wrote a third user.


Others wrote ‘Pika-pika,’ the famous response by Pikachu.

Pokémon fans as well as other social media users noticed the post in no time. Within hours of being posted, the photograph received over 10 lakh views on Twitter and over 2000 likes.

The Japanese ambassador posts regularly on the micro-blogging platform. In a series of photographs posted earlier, he was seen exploring the city market and riding a local train in Mumbai just like a true Mumbaikar.

Suzuki, seems on a mission to explore different food cultures, often seen enjoying regional cuisine. He shares his experiences on Twitter, whether eating vada-pav, paan, or taking food challenges with his wife. To the extent that Prime Minister Modi has said: “Keep the videos coming!”

