PFI's verified Karnataka Twitter account continues to spew venom despite main handle disabled

New Delhi: The Popular Front of India’s (PFI) account on Twitter was withheld on Thursday after the Centre ordered the blocking of all the social media traces of the banned outfit. However, its verified account from Karnataka continues to spew venom on the micro-blogging site.

Despite the ban on PFI for its terror activities and associations, Twitter is still allowing ‘@PFIkarnataka’ to not only maintain its verified status but also disseminate blatant anti-India, Islamist propaganda, clearly violating its own rules.

“Let’s stand with our #HeroesOfUmmah The fight against fascism they put forward will always remain the same,” reads the last post on the PFI Karnataka’s Twittle account made on 27 September.

The PFI members mentioned in a poster along with the post are suspected to several charges of such magnitude as terrorism and waging war against the State. They have been hailed as ‘Heroes of Ummah’ in it.

The account has close to 40,000 followers on Twitter

PFI banned

The Central government banned the Popular Front of India and its eight affiliates for five years under a stringent anti-terror law, accusing them of having “links” with global terror groups like ISIS, PTI reported.

In a notification issued late Tuesday night, the Union Home Ministry said the central government is of the opinion that the PFI and its affiliates have been involved in subversive activities, thereby disturbing public order and undermining the constitutional setup of the country, and encouraging and enforcing a terror-based regressive regime.

It continues “propagating anti-national sentiments and radicalising a particular section of society” with the intention to create disaffection against the country, it said.

“And whereas, the central government for the above-mentioned reasons is firmly of the opinion that having regard to the activities of the PFI, it is necessary to declare the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts to be an unlawful association with immediate effect,” the home ministry notification read.

Besides PFI, the organisations which were also declared banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) include Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies)

