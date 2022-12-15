Petrol Diesel Price Update: Know latest petrol, diesel prices here

Petrol Diesel Price Today: Indian oil marketing companies have released the latest prices of petrol and diesel today amidst the ongoing decrease in the price of crude oil in the international market. However, Indian oil companies have kept petrol and diesel prices stable on Thursday (December 15).

Today is the 209th consecutive day when there has been no change in the price of petrol and diesel in India. Thus, there has been some relief for the common people on the inflation front.

There has been a decline in the price of crude oil in the international market. The price of WTI crude has gone down to $78 per barrel and that of Brent crude is at $85 per barrel.

Earlier on May 21, the government had reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel. Excise duty on petrol was reduced by Rs 8 per liter and diesel by Rs 6 per liter. Since then the price of petrol and diesel has come down. After this, diesel became cheaper by Rs 9.50 and petrol by Rs 7 per liter in the country. After the announcement of the Center, the governments of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Odisha and Kerala also reduced VAT on petrol and diesel.

At present, petrol in Delhi is priced at Rs 96.72 per liter and diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre. Petrol is available for Rs 106.31 and diesel Rs 94.27 per liter in Mumbai. Petrol in Kolkata is at Rs 106.03 and diesel at Rs 92.76 per liter. On the other hand, petrol is selling at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per liter in Chennai.

Costliest petrol, diesel in India

The costliest petrol and diesel are being sold in Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts of Rajasthan. Petrol in Ganganagar costs Rs 113.48 per liter and diesel costs Rs 98.24 per litre. Whereas in Hanumangarh district, petrol is being sold at Rs 112.54 per liter and diesel at Rs 97.39 per litre.

Cheapest petrol and diesel in India

The cheapest petrol and diesel in Inida is being sold in Port Blair, where the price of petrol is Rs 84.10 per liter and the price of diesel is Rs 79.74 per liter.

What is today’s Petrol Diesel Price?

Delhi: Petrol Rs 96.72 and Diesel Rs 89.62 per liter.

Mumbai: Petrol Rs 106.31 and Diesel Rs 94.27 per liter.

Kolkata: Petrol Rs 106.03 and Diesel Rs 92.76 per liter.

Chennai: Petrol Rs 102.63 and Diesel Rs 94.24 per liter.

Hyderabad: Petrol Rs 109.66 and Diesel Rs 97.82 per liter.

Bangalore: Petrol Rs 101.94 and diesel Rs 87.89 per litre.

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol Rs 107.71 and Diesel Rs 96.52 per liter.

Port Blair: Petrol Rs 84.10 and Diesel Rs 79.74 per liter.

Bhubaneswar: Petrol Rs 103.19 and Diesel Rs 94.76 per liter.

Chandigarh: Petrol Rs 96.20 and Diesel Rs 84.26 per liter.

Lucknow: Petrol Rs 96.57 and Diesel Rs 89.76 per liter.

Noida: Petrol Rs 96.57 and Diesel Rs 89.96 per liter.

Jaipur: Petrol Rs 108.48 and Diesel Rs 93.72 per liter.

Patna: Petrol Rs 107.24 and Diesel Rs 94.04 per liter

Gurugram: Rs 97.18 and diesel Rs 90.05 per litre.

Know why petrol, diesel are expensive in India

After adding excise duty, dealer commission and other charges, the price of petrol and diesel almost doubles. Petrol and diesel prices change daily based on the crude prices in the international market along with the foreign exchange rates.

Know today’s price of petrol, diesel in your city

The prices of petrol and diesel change daily and get updated at 6 am. You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending city code along with RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL customers by writing RSP to number 9223112222. HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HP Price to the number 9222201122.

