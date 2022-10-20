Petrol Diesel Price: Know latest petrol, diesel rates in your city

Petrol Diesel Price Today: Indian oil marketing companies have released the latest prices of petrol and diesel today as usual, amid the ongoing fall in the price of crude oil in the international market. However, Indian oil companies have kept petrol and diesel prices stable on Thursday (October 20) as well.

Thus today is the 152nd consecutive day when no change has been made in the prices of petrol and diesel in India. On the inflation front, this is a big relief for the common people.

Government oil companies today released the prices of petrol and diesel for Thursday, October 20. Oil companies have not made any change in the price of petrol and diesel, giving relief to the common people for the 152nd consecutive day. That is, even today the prices of Tej are stable.

The price of crude oil in the international market has been continuously declining for the last several days. The price of WTI crude has come down near $ 85.61 per barrel and Brent crude near $ 91.63 per barrel.

Earlier on May 21, the government had cut excise duty. Excise duty on petrol was cut by Rs 8 per liter and diesel by Rs 6 per liter. Since then the price of petrol and diesel has come down. After this, diesel became cheaper by Rs 9.50 and Rs 7 per liter in the country. After the announcement of the Center, the governments of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Odisha and Kerala also cut VAT.

At present, petrol in Delhi is priced at Rs 96.72 per liter and diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre. At the same time, petrol is getting Rs 106.31 and diesel Rs 94.27 per liter in Mumbai. Whereas petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel Rs 92.76 per liter. On the other hand, petrol is selling at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per liter in Chennai.

India’s cheapest petrol, diesel are available here

The cheapest petrol and diesel is being sold in Port Blair. Where the price of petrol is Rs 84.10 per liter and the price of diesel is Rs 79.74 per liter.

Today’s petrol, diesel prices

Delhi: Petrol Rs 96.72 and Diesel Rs 89.62 per liter.

Mumbai: Petrol Rs 106.31 and Diesel Rs 94.27 per liter.

Kolkata: Petrol Rs 106.03 and Diesel Rs 92.76 per liter.

Chennai: Petrol Rs 102.63 and Diesel Rs 94.24 per liter.

Hyderabad: Petrol Rs 109.66 and Diesel Rs 97.82 per liter.

Bangalore: Petrol Rs 101.94 and diesel Rs 87.89 per litre.

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol Rs 107.71 and Diesel Rs 96.52 per liter.

Port Blair: Petrol Rs 84.10 and Diesel Rs 79.74 per liter.

Bhubaneswar: Petrol Rs 103.19 and Diesel Rs 94.76 per liter.

Chandigarh: Petrol Rs 96.20 and Diesel Rs 84.26 per liter.

Lucknow: Petrol Rs 96.57 and Diesel Rs 89.76 per liter.

Noida: Petrol Rs 96.57 and Diesel Rs 89.96 per liter.

Jaipur: Petrol Rs 108.48 and Diesel Rs 93.72 per liter.

Patna: Petrol Rs 107.24 and Diesel Rs 94.04 per liter

Gurugram: Rs 97.18 and diesel Rs 90.05 per litre.

Know why petrol, diesel are expensive in India

After adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things, the prices of petrol and diesel almost doubles. Petrol and diesel prices change daily based on the crude prices in the international market along with the foreign exchange rates.

Know today’s petrol, diesel price in your city

The prices of petrol and diesel change daily and get updated at 6 am. You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending city code along with RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL customers by writing RSP to number 9223112222. At the same time, HPCL consumers can find out the price by sending HP Price to the number 9222201122.

